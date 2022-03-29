Left Menu

Asansol bypoll: TMC MLA's video threatening BJP supporters goes viral

Ahead of the byelections for the Asansol Lok Sabha seat, a video of the ruling Trinamool Congress MLA Narendra Nath Chakraborty has gone viral in which he is seen openly threatening the supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

TMC MLA Narendra Nath Chakraborty. Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the byelections for the Asansol Lok Sabha seat, a video of the ruling Trinamool Congress MLA Narendra Nath Chakraborty has gone viral in which he is seen openly threatening the supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the viral video, the TMC MLA from Pandaveshwar is purportedly seen openly threatening the BJP supporters.

During a meeting with the party workers in Pandeshwar's Haripur, Chakraborty is asking the TMC workers to intimidate the BJP supporters. In the video, he is seen instructing the TMC workers to intimidate the BJP supporters so that they do not go to the polling booths.

Meanwhile, the BJP slammed the TMC MLA for his attempts to threaten the BJP workers. Former Mayor of Asansol and the BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari said that Chakraborty has understood that the defeat of the TMC is certain in the Lok Sabha bypoll if free and fair elections are held.

"He (Chakraborty) is a disciple of Anubrata Mandal who may go to jail after a few days. The way he is issuing threats to the BJP supporters, it seems he will accompany Mondal soon in the jail." added Tiwari. Asansol is all set to witness a high-octane electoral battle with actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha taking on the BJP's Agnimitra Paul in the ensuing Lok Sabha bypolls.

The Asansol Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Babul Supriyo, a two-time BJP MP, quit the party in October last year to join the TMC. The voting will be held on April 12 while the results will be declared on April 16. (ANI)

