Left Menu

BJP MLA Ramesh Tawadkar elected Speaker of Goa Assembly

Sequeira, who was fielded by the opposition Congress, Aam Admi Party and the Revolutionary Goans party, got 15 votes.Chief Minister Sawant and senior House member Digambar Kamat of the Congress then escorted Tawadkar to the Speakers chair.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 29-03-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 12:37 IST
BJP MLA Ramesh Tawadkar elected Speaker of Goa Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Ramesh Tawadkar was on Tuesday elected as the Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly by defeating Congress candidate Aleixo Sequeira.

Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai had summoned a two-day session of the newly elected 40-member Assembly from Tuesday, a day after Pramod Sawant was sworn in as the chief minister and eight other BJP MLAs took oath as cabinet ministers. After the Assembly session began, pro-tem Speaker Ganesh Gaonkar moved a motion for the Speaker's election.

Tawadkar, who was fielded by the ruling BJP-led group, won the election by securing 24 votes. Sequeira, who was fielded by the opposition Congress, Aam Admi Party and the Revolutionary Goans party, got 15 votes.

Chief Minister Sawant and senior House member Digambar Kamat (of the Congress) then escorted Tawadkar to the Speaker's chair. In the recently concluded state Assembly polls, the BJP won 20 seats, one short of the majority in the 40-member House. Three independent MLAs and two legislators of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) have extended support to the BJP.

The Congress had won 11 seats in the Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party secured two seats, while the Revolutionary Goans and the Goa Forward party bagged one seat each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022