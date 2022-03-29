Left Menu

2 BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly for the day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 13:04 IST
2 BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly for the day
BJP MLAs Vijender Gupta and O P Sharma were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly for the day by the speaker for allegedly obstructing the AAP members from raising law-and-order and other issues.

The two opposition MALs objected when the ruling AAP legislators attacked the Centre over the law-and-order situation in the national capital.

Pravin Kumar, the AAP MLA from Jungpura, raised the issue of the stabbing of a teenager in his constituency and demanded that the Delhi Police Commissioner be summoned to the House and answer about the law-and-order situation.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said that on the pretext of an order from the Delhi L-G, various departments refused to furnish answers to questions raised by the members of the House.

''The order by L-G has emboldened the departments and answers are not furnished. Five to six questions for today were not replied to on the pretext of the L-G letter. The order has destroyed Delhi,'' Goel said.

He directed that BJP MLAs Vijender Gupta and Om Prakash Sharma be marshalled out when they objected and argued with him.

Goel also alleged that the Delhi Assembly was being incapacitated on the behest of the Centre's order through the L-G.

