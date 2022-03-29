There's time for presidential elections, no one has approached us so far: Naveen Patnaik
There is time for presidential elections and no one has approached us so far. Patnaik held a brief meeting with his party MPs in the BJD office in Parliament.
There has been no discussion on presidential elections and neither the government nor the opposition has approached the BJD over it, said the party's supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He visited Parliament on Tuesday and held a meeting with his party MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. He was welcomed by all BJD MPs at the entry gate of Parliament.
Interacting with reporters, Patnaik said, ''I have come to Parliament to meet my party MPs and to take up the developmental schemes of Odisha.'' Asked whether there should be a consensus between the government and opposition over a presidential candidate, Patnaik said, ''I haven't given a thought to it. There is time for presidential elections and no one has approached us so far.'' Patnaik held a brief meeting with his party MPs in the BJD office in Parliament.
