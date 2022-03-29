Left Menu

Kremlin says polls show unprecedented growth in support for Putin

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2022 16:19 IST
Kremlin says polls show unprecedented growth in support for Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that polling data pointed to a "fairly unprecedented" growth in Russian backing for President Vladimir Putin and he had the "absolute support" of the population.

