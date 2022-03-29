Left Menu

Kremlin says reports of Abramovich's poisoning are untrue

Updated: 29-03-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 15:23 IST
Kremlin says reports of Abramovich's poisoning are untrue
Abramovich Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Turkey

The Kremlin on Tuesday dismissed reports that Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich had been poisoned, saying they were untrue and part of an "information war".

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Abramovich was not an official member of the Russian delegation at talks with Ukraine in Turkey, but that he was present at them.

Peskov told reporters on a conference call that it would become clear either on Tuesday or Wednesday if the peace talks were promising.

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

 United States
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

