Kremlin says reports of Abramovich's poisoning are untrue

The Kremlin on Tuesday dismissed reports that Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich had been poisoned, saying they were untrue and part of an "information war".

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Abramovich was not an official member of the Russian delegation at talks with Ukraine in Turkey, but that he was present at them.

Peskov told reporters on a conference call that it would become clear either on Tuesday or Wednesday if the peace talks were promising.

