Vasundhara Raje meets Nadda

Days after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje met BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday as the party works to put its house in order in the Congress-ruled state that will go to the assembly polls next year.

Sources said Nadda discussed with Raje, who led the BJP to power in the desert state twice, the party's affairs in Rajasthan and took feedback from her.

Her meeting with the BJP leadership is significant as she was perceived to have been given a cold shoulder in shepherding the party in the state in the last few years as, political watchers believed, her style of functioning at times did not go down well with the national leadership.

However, she continues to remain a strong political force in Rajasthan and one of the more popular politicians. A rally she had organised in the state on her birthday on March 8 drew a big crowd and was also attended by a number of party leaders in what was seen as her show of strength.

She was recently invited to oath-taking ceremonies of BJP chief ministers, including in Uttar Pradesh, and this coupled with her meetings with Modi and Nadda indicate that the party leadership may have turned more receptive to her to tone up its state machinery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)