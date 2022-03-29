Adityanath, Akhilesh hails Mahana's election as Speaker

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday hailed the unanimous election of Satish Mahana as Speaker and promised to positively contribute to the functioning of the House.

Speaking in the Assembly after escorting Mahana to the Speaker's chair, Adityanath said it's a good sign for the state that two ''wheels of democracy'' (ruling and opposition) moved in one direction.

He appealed to both the ruling and the Opposition members that now the elections are over and it's their duty to work for the progress of UP to fulfil wishes of people.

Speaking next, Yadav hailed the ''beginning of a healthy tradition'' in the House by electing the Speaker unanimously.

He urged Mahana to act with neutrality as a Speaker and protect the rights of the Opposition.

''Though you come from right (BJP) but now you will see more towards Left (Opposition). Being a referee of the House, you must not become a part of their game,'' Akhilesh said.

''It will be your duty to safeguard the rights of the Opposition and prevent the government from becoming dictatorial,'' Yadav said.

The eight-term MLA, Satish Mahana, was on Tuesday elected as Speaker of the 18th UP Assembly without a contest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)