Lebanese PM says not resigning so that May elections are held

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 29-03-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 15:39 IST
Najib Mikati
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Tuesday he was not resigning his post so that parliamentary elections scheduled for May 15 would be held.

"I won't be dragged into resigning so that it is not an excuse for obstructing parliamentary elections," Mikati said in televised remarks outside a session of parliament.

"This is a reason for not resigning."

