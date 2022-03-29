Brazil's Bolsonaro 'super well' after overnight stay in hospital

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from hospital on Tuesday morning after spending the night there for tests, and was at home in the Alvorada Palace, the president's office said.

Bolsonaro was hospitalized in Brasilia after feeling abdominal "discomfort", Communications Minister Fabio Faria said late on Monday. Faria said on Twitter early on Tuesday the president had left the hospital and was "super well."

This was the second time Bolsonaro has been hospitalized this year. In January, the president was on vacation in the southern state of Santa Catarina when he was urgently taken to hospital in Sao Paulo with an intestinal obstruction. The blockage, the latest complication he has experienced since a 2018 stabbing during a campaign rally, was cleared after a few days and no surgery was needed.

