Left Menu

Lebanese PM staying put to ensure May polls go ahead, he says

Lebanon's Najib Mikati said on Tuesday he would stay put as prime minister to avoid giving anyone an excuse to delay parliamentary elections scheduled for May 15. The polls are the first since Lebanon's 2019 financial implosion and protests that drew thousands of people into the streets angry at the ruling elite, seen as responsible for decades of waste and corruption.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 16:48 IST
Lebanese PM staying put to ensure May polls go ahead, he says
Najib Mikati

Lebanon's Najib Mikati said on Tuesday he would stay put as prime minister to avoid giving anyone an excuse to delay parliamentary elections scheduled for May 15.

The polls are the first since Lebanon's 2019 financial implosion and protests that drew thousands of people into the streets angry at the ruling elite, seen as responsible for decades of waste and corruption. "I won't be dragged into resigning so that it is not an excuse for obstructing parliamentary elections," Mikati said in televised remarks outside a session of parliament.

"This is a reason for not resigning," Mikati said, noting he had called for a vote of confidence in his government - a demand that was declined by House Speaker Nabih Berri. Mikati said his request followed critical statements by some officials about his government. He was not specific.

Visibly irritated, Mikati said that the electoral interests of some parties were harming attempts by the government to extract Lebanon from its most serious crisis since the 1975-90 civil war. Mikati's government, named "Together to the Rescue", has not managed to agree on financial and reform measures demanded by Western donors and the International Monetary Fund, from whom Lebanon is seeking to secure an aid package.

Earlier this month, Mikati, a billionaire tycoon and three-time prime minister, said he wouldn't run for a seat in the 128-member legislature, saying he wanted to make room for new faces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022