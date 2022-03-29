Left Menu

We bring Rozgar Budget because of our ideology.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 17:26 IST
Hardcore patriotism, honesty, humanity pillars of AAP ideology reflected in Delhi budget: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Hardcore patriotism, honesty and humanity are the three pillars of the Aam Aadmi Party's ideology and Delhi's budget for 2022-23 reflects it, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a discussion on the budget in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday, he also accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of stalling development works in the city.

It was for the first time after the Independence that a 'Rozgar Budget' was presented by any government, the Delhi chief minister claimed.

''The budget presented in the Assembly is not an ordinary document, it is historical. A 'Rozgar Budget' has been presented for the first time in independent India.

''The budget has been prepared to bring happiness to all. We bring 'Rozgar Budget' because of our ideology. Hardcore patriotism, honesty and humanity are three pillars of our ideology,'' Kejriwal said in the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

