Turkey says Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul mark most significant progress yet

Talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators in Istanbul on Tuesday marked the most significant progress in discussions to date, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said after the negotiations concluded. He also said that "more difficult issues" were expected to be discussed between Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers at a later date, adding that the leaders of the two countries would meet subsequently.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 18:02 IST
Mevlut Cavusoglu Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators in Istanbul on Tuesday marked the most significant progress in discussions to date, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said after the negotiations concluded. Ukrainian and Russian negotiators held the first face-to-face meeting between the sides in more than two weeks on Tuesday, amid Russia's invasion of its neighbour, now in its fifth week.

Speaking at the venue of the talks in Istanbul, Cavusoglu said Turkey welcomed the two countries reaching compromise and a common understanding on certain issues and said the war must end as soon as possible. He also said that "more difficult issues" were expected to be discussed between Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers at a later date, adding that the leaders of the two countries would meet subsequently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

