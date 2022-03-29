Lokesh Nara accuses YSRCP of turning Visakhapatnam into 'city of sorrow'

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday accused the ruling Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) "land mafia" of turning a city of destiny like Visakhapatnam into a "city of sorrow and suppression". Lokesh expressed shock over the brazen manner in which the YSRCP MP allegedly encroached on the land belonging to Central Intelligence SP. He said, "This was indeed an alarming new twist that the ruling party gangs had given to their saga of land grabs in the port city in the past three years."

In a statement, Lokesh underscored the "severity of the helpless situation as the YSRCP MP's gang had not only encroached on the SP's land but also gave a stern warning to him". "One can imagine the security of the properties of the common public when a Central Intelligence officer himself faced such encroachment threats."

He added that it was high time that an end should be put to the "encroachments and coercion" of the YSRCP leaders all over the state. "Already, many sections were revolting and openly questioning the misdeeds of the 'Jagan regime.'" The TDP member of the legislative council (MLC) called upon the victims from all sections to come out and join the 'Save Vizag' struggle. He stated, "The Jagan Reddy Government had lost its moral right to rule the people because of its betrayals and corruption. The TDP would stand by the side of the people in their fight to protect themselves from the YSRCP's attacks and illegalities."

Lokesh strongly criticized Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for betraying even the victims of road mishaps. He added, "When Reddy was the Leader of Opposition, he demanded Rs 20 Lakh ex gratia to the families who lost their loved ones in bus accidents, and at that time, Reddy acted surprised how Rs 5 Lakh ex gratia would be sufficient and sought to raise false expectations among the people." Lokesh asked, "Why CM Reddy was now trying to give just Rs 2 Lakh ex gratia each with respect to nine deaths in the Bhakarapet bus tragedy in Chittoor district?"

He added that TDP was not putting forth any new demands before the Government and that Reddy was being asked to just fulfill his own promises and prove his "so-called credibility" in front of the people. Lokesh expressed concern and said, "The CM's words were rising sky-high but his deeds are not even crossing the royal compound walls of his Tadepalli palace. Before the 2019 elections, he was always on the roads meeting people and making false promises but now is confining himself to his residence leaving the suffering sections to their fate." (ANI)

