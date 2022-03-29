US Domestic News Roundup: Biden wants $813 billion for defense as Ukraine crisis raises alarm; White House logs show over 7-hr gap in Trump calls on Jan. 6 -report and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Representative Don Young, long-serving Republican, to lie in state in Capitol

The body of U.S. Representative Don Young of Alaska, who was the longest-serving Republican member of Congress of any era when he died this month, will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday, where his fellow lawmakers will pay tribute.

"His reverence and devotion to the House shone through in everything that he did," Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement after his death was announced. "For five decades, he was an institution in the hallowed halls of Congress."

U.S. House riot panel recommends contempt charge for two more ex-Trump aides

The U.S. congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol voted unanimously on Monday to seek "contempt of Congress" charges against Peter Navarro, a former trade adviser to ex-President Donald Trump, and Daniel Scavino, who was a Trump deputy chief of staff. The seven Democratic and two Republican members of the House of Representatives Select Committee approved a report recommending the criminal charge against Navarro and Scavino by a 9-0 vote. There was no immediate word on when the full, Democratic-led House would vote to approve the resolution.

Biden wants $813 billion for defense as Ukraine crisis raises alarm

President Joe Biden's record peacetime national defense budget request of $813 billion boasts a 4.6% pay raise for troops and the largest research and development budget in history, as Russian aggression in Ukraine spurs demands for more military spending. Biden's request earmarks $773 billion for the Pentagon, and eclipses the budget requests by former President Donald Trump. An additional $40 billion is earmarked for defense-related programs at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Energy and other agencies, bringing the national security budget to $813 billion, up from $778 billion last year.

White House logs show over 7-hr gap in Trump calls on Jan. 6 -report

White House records show a gap of more than seven hours in former President Donald Trump's official phone calls the day of the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, The Washington Post and CBS reported on Tuesday. Logs turned over to the House panel investigating the attack showed no calls placed to or by Trump between 11:17 a.m. and 6:54 p.m. while his supporters violently rioted at the Capitol as lawmakers were set to certify Trump's 2020 election loss, the news outlets reported.

Trump likely committed crime with plan to obstruct Congress, U.S. judge rules

A U.S. judge ruled on Monday that former President Donald Trump "more likely than not" committed a felony by trying to pressure his vice president to obstruct Congress and overturn his election defeat on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Judge David Carter in Los Angeles made the assertion in a written ruling that found the House of Representatives committee probing the attack on the U.S. Capitol has a right to see emails written to Trump by one of his then-lawyers, John Eastman.

Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names

The fourth commercial flight of Jeff Bezos' space tourism venture Blue Origin, offering short suborbital joyrides to well-heeled thrill-seekers and celebrity guests, has been delayed by two days because of poor weather conditions, the company said. Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft was scheduled for liftoff on Tuesday from the company's launch site in rural west Texas at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) with six would-be citizen astronauts strapped into the crew cabin atop the fully autonomous launch vehicle, standing nearly six stories tall.

U.S. Senate to vote Tuesday to advance Cook's Fed nomination

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday is set to vote to bring President Joe Biden's nomination of economist Lisa Cook to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors to the chamber's floor, a key procedural action that would permit a final confirmation vote after the Senate Banking Committee deadlocked over her appointment. The move is intended to discharge the committee from further consideration of Cook's nomination. Approval of the resolution, which may require Vice President Kamala Harris to cast a tie-breaking vote in the evenly split Senate, would allow a confirmation vote on Cook to proceed.

U.S. Capitol attack probe may seek interview with Justice Thomas' wife

The congressional panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol may seek to interview Virginia Thomas, a Republican activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday. The U.S. House of Representatives' Select Committee has conducted hundreds of interviews in its investigation of the attack on the Capitol last year by supporters of former President Donald Trump as lawmakers were poised to certify the 2020 election.

Biden says budget targets Trump's 'fiscal mess,' raises taxes on wealthy

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday submitted a $5.79 trillion budget plan to Congress that calls for record peacetime military spending and further aid for Ukraine, while raising taxes for billionaires and companies and lowering government deficits. The budget proposal for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, lays out Biden's priorities, including campaign promises to make the wealthy and companies pay more tax. It is merely a wish list as lawmakers on Capitol Hill make the final decisions on budget matters.

U.S. trial begins for member of Islamic State 'Beatles' cell

An alleged member of a group of Islamic State militants that beheaded American hostages in Iraq and Syria, nicknamed "The Beatles" for their British accents, faces a U.S. criminal trial beginning on Tuesday. El Shafee Elsheikh, 33, will stand trial in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, just outside Washington, on charges including lethal hostage-taking and conspiracy to commit murder.

