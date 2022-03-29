Left Menu

Biden to make lynching a U.S. hate crime with signing of Emmett Till bill

The legislation is named for 14-year-old Emmett Till, who was brutally murdered in a racist attack in Mississippi in 1955 - an event that drew national attention to the atrocities and violence that African Americans faced in the United States and became a civil rights rallying cry. The bill would make it possible to prosecute a crime as a lynching when a conspiracy to commit a hate crime results in death or serious bodily injury.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 18:38 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden on Tuesday will sign into law the first federal legislation that would make lynching a federal hate crime after the U.S. Senate passed the bill by unanimous consent this month. The legislation is named for 14-year-old Emmett Till, who was brutally murdered in a racist attack in Mississippi in 1955 - an event that drew national attention to the atrocities and violence that African Americans faced in the United States and became a civil rights rallying cry.

The bill would make it possible to prosecute a crime as a lynching when a conspiracy to commit a hate crime results in death or serious bodily injury. "After more than 200 failed attempts to outlaw lynching, Congress is finally succeeding in taking a long overdue action by passing the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said when the chamber passed the bill.

The bill passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 422-3.

