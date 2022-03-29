Left Menu

Brazil's Bolsonaro 'super well' after overnight stay in hospital

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from hospital on Tuesday morning after spending the night there for tests, the president's office said. Bolsonaro was hospitalized in Brasilia late on Monday after feeling abdominal "discomfort", according to Communications Minister Fabio Faria.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 18:44 IST
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from hospital on Tuesday morning after spending the night there for tests, the president's office said.

Bolsonaro was hospitalized in Brasilia late on Monday after feeling abdominal "discomfort", according to Communications Minister Fabio Faria. Faria said on Twitter early on Tuesday the president was "super well" after leaving the hospital.

Bolsonaro has kept his Tuesday's agenda unchanged and traveled to the city of Ponta Pora on the border between Brazil and Paraguay, where he is expected to attend an event later this morning, his aides said. This was the second time Bolsonaro has been hospitalized this year. In January, the president was on vacation in the southern state of Santa Catarina when he was urgently taken to hospital in Sao Paulo with an intestinal obstruction.

The blockage, the latest complication he has experienced since a 2018 stabbing during a campaign rally, was cleared after a few days and no surgery was needed. Far-right Bolsonaro, who has undergone six surgeries since the stabbing, is set to seek re-election in an October voting. He currently trails former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in opinion polls.

