Left Menu

Favourable response to two-day strike in Bengal: CPI(M)

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-03-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 18:48 IST
Favourable response to two-day strike in Bengal: CPI(M)
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI(M) on Tuesday said that people have responded favourably in West Bengal to the two-day strike call given by the joint forum of central trade unions.

CPI(M) West Bengal state secretary Mohd Salim said the country's economy is being affected by the Centre's policies, leading to a price rise of essentials, while avenues of income for people are shrinking.

''With day-to-day livelihood getting affected, people have responded favourably to the strike call in the state,'' he told reporters here.

He claimed that the cost of education and healthcare are rising, thus making expenses higher, causing further difficulties to the general population.

''Dropouts and out-of-school children are increasing every day,'' he said.

Alleging arrests of strike supporters, he said that despite police atrocities the Left activists have been successful in making their point through the agitation.

To a question, he claimed that rampant crimes are taking place in different parts of the state owing to ill-gotten money derived from illegal trade.

''There are the likes of Anarul Hossain in several places of the state,'' he said, referring to the former Trinamool Congress block president of Rampurhat, arrested in connection with the killing of at least nine persons in Birbhum's Bogtui village.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022