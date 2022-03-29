Favourable response to two-day strike in Bengal: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) on Tuesday said that people have responded favourably in West Bengal to the two-day strike call given by the joint forum of central trade unions.

CPI(M) West Bengal state secretary Mohd Salim said the country's economy is being affected by the Centre's policies, leading to a price rise of essentials, while avenues of income for people are shrinking.

''With day-to-day livelihood getting affected, people have responded favourably to the strike call in the state,'' he told reporters here.

He claimed that the cost of education and healthcare are rising, thus making expenses higher, causing further difficulties to the general population.

''Dropouts and out-of-school children are increasing every day,'' he said.

Alleging arrests of strike supporters, he said that despite police atrocities the Left activists have been successful in making their point through the agitation.

To a question, he claimed that rampant crimes are taking place in different parts of the state owing to ill-gotten money derived from illegal trade.

''There are the likes of Anarul Hossain in several places of the state,'' he said, referring to the former Trinamool Congress block president of Rampurhat, arrested in connection with the killing of at least nine persons in Birbhum's Bogtui village.

