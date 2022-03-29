Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai 'not afraid' of defamation suits

Tamil Nadu Bhartiya Janata Party chief K Annamalai on Tuesday said he is not afraid of defamation and added that "they are afraid to face BJP in Tamil Nadu". His comments came after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP RS Bharathi issued a legal notice to Annamalai over his alleged false statements against Chief Minister MK Stalin.

"When they can't face questions, they resort to defamation suits. Rs 610 crore suits filed against me including DMK's Rs 100 crore suit," Annamalai told ANI. "It shows they are afraid to face BJP in Tamil Nadu. I am not afraid of defamation, willing to face them (state) in court," he added.

Earlier, Bharathi issued a legal notice to the BJP chief K Annamalai over his alleged false statements against Chief Minister MK Stalin. She sought an unconditional public apology to the CM MK Stalin, cease and desist from making defamatory statements against him or pay Rs 100 crore for damage to CM's reputation. (ANI)

