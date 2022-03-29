Left Menu

Man who attacked Nitish sent for psychiatric treatment: police

But you can imagine how secure a common man can feel when the chief minister himself is not secure, Yadav remarked sarcastically.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 29-03-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 19:01 IST
The man, who had assaulted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar two days ago, has been admitted to a hospital for psychiatric treatment, a senior police official said here on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna, Manavjeet Singh Dhillon said the attacker has been sent to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), the state's largest public healthcare facility.

''We conducted a thorough inquiry. Neither the attacker nor any of his family members has any criminal history. As per instructions, he was first examined at a community health centre after which he is undergoing psychological profiling at the PMCH by specialists in the field,'' Dhillon told reporters here.

The 32 years old man had attacked the chief minister in Bakhtiyarpur on the outskirts of the city on Sunday and was immediately overpowered by security personnel on duty.

The CM had immediately asked the security men not to beat up the attacker and try to find out what was the matter with him.

The district administration thereafter issued a statement disclosing that the attacker was a local resident, who had attempted suicide twice and whose mental condition had caused his wife to live separately along with their children.

The administration had also stated that the CM had ordered ''no punitive action'' be taken against the assailant and his psychiatric rehabilitation be ensured.

Meanwhile, leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav insisted that the ''security lapse'' was indicative of the general law and order situation.

''Undoubtedly it is a deplorable episode. But you can imagine how secure a common man can feel when the chief minister himself is not secure,'' Yadav remarked sarcastically.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

