RSS chief to address Kashmiri Pandits on April 3

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will virtually address members of the Kashmiri Pandit community on April 3, the last day of the three-day Navreh celebrations to be organised here, the BJP said on Tuesday.According to Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson and former legislator G L Raina, this is the first time that Bhagwat will be addressing the Kashmiri Pandits.On April 3, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the displaced community across the world through an online interaction.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-03-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 19:20 IST
''On April 3, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the displaced community across the world through an online interaction. Last year, he was unable to address the community,'' Raina said.

The three-day celebrations will be organised by the RSS-backed Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra (SSK). Functionaries of the Jammu-based SSK said the entire Kashmiri Hindu community across the world will take an oath on Navreh (New Year) on April 1 to come back to their roots -- Kashmir Valley.

