Bihar MLC’s suspension withdrawn after fellow legislators express regret

PTI | Patna | Updated: 29-03-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 19:22 IST
The suspension of Bihar Legislative Council member Sunil Kumar Singh, who has been found guilty of improper behaviour inside the House by the Chair, was on Tuesday withdrawn after members of the opposition jointly expressed regret for his conduct.

Acting Chairman of the Council Awadhesh Narain Singh revoked his order passed on Monday, in which Singh was suspended for a day after MLCs Ram Chandra Purve (RJD), Prem Chandra Mishra (Congress) and Kedar Pandey (CPI) sought pardon for the RJD legislator.

They said they wished to express regret on behalf of Singh, even as members of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) such as Upendra Kushwaha, Bijendra Yadav and Neeraj Kumar demanded that the RJD MLC be made to apologise on the floor of the House.

The Acting Chairman asked Purve to inform Singh that he could take part in the proceedings. However, Singh did not turn up till the end of the proceedings.

The RJD MLC was suspended after he made snide remarks against the chief minister in the House, waved a photograph of Kumar taken at the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow and recited a poem indirectly referring to the JD(U) leader’s return to the NDA a few years after having snapped ties with the BJP.

