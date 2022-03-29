BJP leader asks Gehlot to work on women’s safety in Rajasthan

BJP national secretary Alka Gurjar on Tuesday said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should spend money on women's safety rather than sending a charter plane for Home Minister Amit Shah to show “innovations” in maintaining law and order in the state.

She also targeted the government over the crime rate in Rajasthan, alleging that the state is a “place of refuge for criminals”.

Gurjar’s remarks came in the wake of Gehlot's statement that he would send a charter plane for the Union home minister and he should come to Jaipur to know about the innovations made in relation to law and order in the state.

''Chief Minister should spend the money on women's security in the state rather than sending a charter plane for Home Minister Amit Shah,'' Gurjar told reporters at a press conference here.

She targeted the state government over the law and order situation of the state.

She said the BJP would present a memorandum to the National Commission for Women, the Rajasthan governor and the State Commission for Women over alleged deteriorating law and order in the state.

Describing Rajasthan as a place of refuge for criminals, Gurjar said it is “among the top states where crimes are happening”.

Citing National Crime Records Bureau data, she said more than 10 percent of the total crimes in the country are happening in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan accounts for 18.72 percent of the total rape cases in the country. The state ranks first in the cases of molestation, gang rape and rape of girls between 12 years and 18 years, Gurjar said.

She said 14.81 percent of total crimes against Dalits are taking place in Rajasthan. In the last 3 years, more than seven lakh cases related to women crime have been reported in the state, she added.

The BJP leader asked the chief minister to provide sanction of prosecution in all pending cases in Rajasthan so that the crime rate is brought down.

