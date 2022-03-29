Left Menu

Goa CM to present state budget on Wednesday

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 29-03-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 19:45 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will present the budget for the financial year 2022-23 before the state legislative Assembly on Wednesday, the last day of the ongoing session.

Sawant, who was sworn-in as the chief minister of the coastal state on Monday, will also face a confidence motion on the floor of the House.

As per the agenda, the chief minister will present the annual financial statement for the year 2022-2023 on the floor of the House.

The government will also take a Vote on Account for the next four months.

Apart from this, the chief minister and his council of eight ministers will have to pass the floor test on Wednesday.

The BJP enjoys the support of 25 MLAs, including 20 of its own, three Independents and two from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party. The Opposition has 15 MLAs on its side, including 11 from the Congress, one each from the Goa Forward Party and Revolutionary Goans and two from the Aam Aadmi Party.

