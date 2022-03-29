Blinken says no sign Russia serious on Ukraine peace efforts
Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 29-03-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 19:57 IST
- Country:
- Morocco
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has not seen "signs of real seriousness" from Russia in pursuing peace after its invasion of Ukraine, he said on Tuesday, adding that Moscow should end its aggression now and pull its forces back.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's ZTE headed to court over possible U.S. probation violation
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine to insist in talks with Russia on presidents' meeting - Zelenskiy
TOP WRAP 1-Diplomacy efforts step up after Russian strike on Ukraine base
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now