Blinken expects 'truly strategic' conversation with Abu Dhabi de facto ruler
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said a meeting planned on Tuesday in Morocco with the de facto ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will be an opportunity to have a "truly strategic" conversation.
The United Arab Emirates and other U.S. allies in the Middle East including Israel have raised concerns over what they see as a lack of commitment by President Joe Biden's administration to the region, especially with regards to containing Iran. {nL2N2VU02U]
