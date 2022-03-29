As TDP turns 41, Chandrababu Naidu calls for 'reconstruction' of Andhra Pradesh

As the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) turned 41 on Tuesday, party National President and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu called for a renewed struggle for the "reconstruction" of Andhra Pradesh. The TDP chief lauded the Telugu diaspora for taking an active part in Janmabhoomi's rural development works for the construction of the motherland.

Naidu said that in its long journey, the TDP had weathered and overcame many obstacles. "NTR sowed a strong foundation for the party's pro-poor welfare agenda. He ushered in bold reforms by cancelling the Patel-Patwari system to remove suppression and introduced mandalika system for reaching out to people. The Rs 2 kg rice scheme stood as an ideal model for food security for the whole country," said Naidu.

Naidu also asserted that in the united Andhra Pradesh, the TDP laid the foundation for a vibrant knowledge economy by developing infrastructure projects in IT and other sectors. Earlier, in a tweet, Naidu asserted that the TDP would always stand for development, welfare and equal distribution of power among all sections. The TDP would go down in history as the only political party that had passed on the benefits of reforms to the village level. (ANI)

