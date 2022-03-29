Rajnath and Israeli defence minister hold telephonic talks

Terrorism is a global menace that has no place in today's civilised world, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said during a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Gantz on Tuesday, referring to two recent terror attacks in Israel.

In the talks, Singh also condoled the loss of innocent lives in the attacks in which reportedly six people were killed.

In a series of tweets, he said defence cooperation is the founding pillar of strategic partnership between India and Israel and that military cooperation has been on an upward swing in recent years.

The telephonic conversation came in the backdrop of Gantz putting off his scheduled visit to India from March 30 to 31 in view of the volatile security situation following the terror attacks, the first on last Tuesday and the second on Sunday, according to Israeli media reports.

The defence ministry said the phone call was initiated from Tel Aviv.

On Tuesday, Israel also announced the postponement of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's visit to India that was scheduled from April 3 to 5. This came two days after he tested positive for COVID-19.

''Had a telephonic conversation with the Defence Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Gantz. Shared my condolences on loss of innocent lives due to terror attacks in Israel. Terrorism is a global menace which has no place in today's civilised world,'' Singh tweeted.

In another tweet, he said both countries looked forward to further strengthening the bilateral relations as India and Israel complete 30 years of full diplomatic relations.

''Defence cooperation is the founding pillar of our strategic partnership. Military cooperation has been on an upward swing in recent years,'' Singh said.

''Also, I wished for the speedy recovery of Israeli Prime Mr. Naftali Bennett who recently tested positive for Covid,'' he added.

In a statement, the defence ministry said Gantz appreciated the gesture and thanked Singh.

''He further informed Rajnath Singh that his proposed visit to India from March 30-31 has been postponed due to some unavoidable reasons and new dates will be worked out through diplomatic channels,'' it said.

''While looking forward to the visit, Shri Rajnath Singh said it would further strengthen defence cooperation between India and Israel,'' it said.

On the postponement of Bennett's visit to India, Ambassador of Israel Naor Gilon said the visit has been postponed and it will be rescheduled.

''We are working with our Indian partners on another date for the visit as part of the celebrations of 30 years of diplomatic relations between the countries as well as 75 years of India's independence,'' he said.

''Israel will continue to strengthen its robust friendship and growing partnership with the people of India,'' he added.

