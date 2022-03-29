Mamata Banerjee surrounded on all sides, her leaders mired in corruption: BJP vice president Dilip Ghosh

After the video of Trinamool Congress MLA Narendra Nath Chakraborty went viral in which he is seen openly threatening supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said that Mamata Banerjee has been surrounded on all sides, her leaders are mired in corruption, and violence is rife in Bengal. "Mamta Banerjee is surrounded on all sides, her leaders are engulfed in corruption and violence is rife in Bengal. Such incidents do not happen in a civilized society. After this, if people go to the court and the court orders a CBI inquiry, then whose fault is it? Your people will loot and kill. No one will get justice. Your police do not even register FIR and that is why people go to court under compulsion," Ghosh told ANI.

Naturally, the court does not trust the Mamta government. If such incidents happen, the case is handed over to the CBI for investigation. Where is the conspiracy in this? What is the fault of the BJP?" Ghosh said. The BJP leader alleged that there has been no development in the state and the Mamata Banerjee government has no money.

"You shed blood in the state. People have given you the majority. The government did not last even one year and they have no money. There is no development in the state. Mamta Banerjee has failed in all ways and to distract people she is doing all this," he said. He said that in the 2019 elections, Banerjee had given a call in Bengal, "Modi Hatao Desh Bachao" but this has benefited the BJP in other states and people chose Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Even in the recently concluded elections, Mamata Banerjee went to protest but nothing happened. Today, no one is ready to stand with Mamata Banerjee, but she is helpless. That's why she raises the same issue again and again and opposes BJP," said Ghosh. Talking about the viral video, Ghosh said that they will go to Election Commission for a peaceful and fair election.

"In a place where election has been announced, the entire administration is in the hands of the Election Commission. If there is an MLA, a leader makes such a statement, then how far will the fair elections be held? Keeping all these things in mind, we will place all the facts before the Election Commission. Will also present the video to the commission," he said. "Today we will request that elections should be fair and peaceful. Legal action should be taken against such people otherwise elections will never be fair in Bengal," said the BJP leader.

Ghosh said that Naren Chakraborty and TMC leaders like him constantly give statements like this to create an atmosphere of fear and win elections. "There is a by-election in Asansol and their MLAs is trying to win by spreading fear. Their only job is to forcibly win elections and remain in power," he added.

Ahead of the byelections for the Asansol Lok Sabha seat, a video of the ruling TMC MLA Narendra Nath Chakraborty has gone viral in which he is seen openly threatening the supporters of the BJP. In the viral video, the TMC MLA from Pandaveshwar is purportedly seen openly threatening the BJP supporters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)