Assam-Meghalaya border pact: AITC, traditional bodies slam deal

Opposition Trinamool Congress Tuesday accused Meghalaya government of gifting huge tracts of tribal lands along the interstate border to Assam while signing a pact to end a 50 year-old border dispute with the larger neighbouring state.

Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council Chief Executive Member Titostarwell Chyne on Tuesday said the council had written to the state government on reservations to the pact local people, even though the Council considered the pact a welcome move. Last week, a group of traditional bodies (Hima) administrating lands in Ri-Bhoi district had met Chyne to complain about transfer of their lands to Assam. AITC president Charles Pyngrope told PTI : “I don't know why the state government had to rush in this sensitive matter and go ahead with the Memorandum of Understanding with Assam. It is gifting away huge tracts of tribal land along the interstate border to Assam without the consent of the landowners.” “We have raised this issue in the just concluded Assembly and said we wanted the government to take everyone into confidence. We cannot stop them but we are concerned because there are resentments,” he said.

Chyne while stating he had forwarded the complaints, he welcomed the move taken by the state government to end the dispute. He said, “It is a welcome move as the state government is trying its best to end this border dispute.” When contacted, one of the traditional body chief, who requested anonymity said, “Chyne is heading the Council with the support of the NPP members. He is speaking on their behalf. It is a big let down for the tribal people along the interstate border who are losing their land to Assam.” Leader of the Opposition Mukul Sangma of the Trinamool Congress had earlier this month also cautioned the BJP-backed Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government not to be in a hurry in finalising the ‘Memorandum of Understand’ to resolve the 12 areas of difference with Assam.

“I would like to appeal to the government to hold on, have more exhaustive understanding about this complex contentious issue before you decide to resolve it part by part,” Sangma had said in the state legislature. PTI JOP JRC JRC

