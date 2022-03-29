2 BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly for the day

BJP MLAs Vijender Gupta and O P Sharma were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly for the day by the speaker for allegedly obstructing the AAP members from raising law-and-order and other issues in the House.

The two opposition MLAs objected when the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators attacked the Centre over the law-and-order situation in the national capital.

Pravin Kumar, the AAP MLA from Jungpura, raised the issue of the stabbing of a teenager in his constituency and demanded that the Delhi Police Commissioner be summoned to the House and answer about the law-and-order situation.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said that on the pretext of an order from the Delhi L-G, various departments refused to furnish answers to questions raised by the members of the House.

''The order by L-G has emboldened the departments and answers are not furnished. Five to six questions for today were not replied to on the pretext of the L-G letter. The order has destroyed Delhi,'' Goel said.

He directed that BJP MLAs Vijender Gupta and Om Prakash Sharma be marshalled out when they objected and argued with him.

Goel also alleged that the Delhi Assembly was being incapacitated at the behest of the Centre's order through the L-G.

Gupta, BJP MLA from Rohini, said he was marshalled out along with Sharma as they were raising the issue of installing CCTV cameras in the constituencies represented by eight party legislators when they were expelled.

The BJP MLAs would meet Lt Governor regarding ''systematic discrimination'' being practised by the AAP government, he said.

A dharna will also be staged if the AAP government refused to mend its ways and continued to trample upon the rights of the people of Delhi, Gupta added.

