Goa Assembly Speaker expunges MLA Sardesai's comments

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 29-03-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 21:20 IST
Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai on Tuesday made certain remarks about past Speakers of the state's Legislative Assembly which evoked a sharp reaction from the ruling BJP.

The controversial remarks were later expunged from House records.

Speaking during a motion moved to congratulate the newly-elected Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar, the opposition legislator made some comments about Tawadkar's predecessors, which did not go down well with the treasury benches.

Sardesai's remarks evoked a strong response from the ruling BJP with its MLA Mauvin Godinho demanding that they be expunged. Other BJP MLAs also came out in support of Godinho and said the comments were ''demoralizing''.

Speaker Tawadkar, a BJP MLA who was elected to the post earlier in the day, subsequently ordered removal of the remarks from House records.

Before the pandemonium began, Sardesai said since 75 per cent of the members of the current House were 'newcomers', the Speaker should give them required orientation about Assembly proceedings.

The former Deputy Chief Minister, who is an ally of the Congress, said debates and democratic processes should get priority in Assembly proceedings.

“A healthy democracy requires transparency and dialogue between the ruling party and the opposition, which has been missing in previous sessions,” Sardesai said. PTI RPS RSY RSY

