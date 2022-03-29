Adhir Ranjan questions Mamata's stance on Cong post her call for opposition to unite against BJP

Soon after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday wrote to all Opposition leaders over uniting against BJP, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questioned her changing stance regarding his party. "West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sometimes says that everyone should get united against BJP, sometimes against BJP and Congress, and other times she says Congress should be finished. Her statements change day and night," said Chowdhury.

Slamming the Trinamool Congress chief over Birbhum violence, the Congress leader said that Banerjee is scared because her party TMC is entangled in the Birbhum violence "We demanded a CBI probe into the Birbhum violence in the High Court. 'Didi' is scared as she is entangled in the Birbhum violence, which is why she is calling on everyone... why couldn't the Bengal govt catch the guilty?... she should work on her home," said Chowdhury.

Banerjee in her letter to opposition party leaders and chief ministers alleged that the BJP has repeatedly attacked the federal structure of the country using various central agencies. Echoing the attack of her party leader, TMC MP Dola Sen said "West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to every Opposition leader and CMs so that everyone gets united to raise questions against BJP. The Opposition is and will remain united. Every Opposition party has a good connection with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee."

Dola Sen termed the alleged use of central agencies by the central government against the opposition parties as unethical and unconstitutional. "PM Modi led central government is using central agencies like CBI for their party's benefit and against the Opposition, it's unfortunate. They've also sent a partisan governor to all non-BJP states, to increase problems further. It's unethical, unconstitutional," said Dola Sen.

As many as eight people were killed in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. The case is now being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation. (ANI)

