Left Menu

Mexico's president floats proposal for public to pick electoral authorities

The Mexican president has frequently clashed with the INE, and lawmakers slashed funding for the entity by 20% in the 2022 budget. Lopez Obrador next month will hold a recall referendum on his presidency in a bid to strengthen his democratic mandate.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 29-03-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 23:29 IST
Mexico's president floats proposal for public to pick electoral authorities
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he will send a proposal to Congress in April aimed at letting citizens elect electoral authorities, sparking concerns the move could presage a power grab. Lopez Obrador, a leftist, has criticized electoral authorities for years, including accusing them of widespread vote fraud in 2006 and 2012 when he ran and lost bids for the presidency, arguing that the system is stacked against him.

"So that free, secret voting is ensured, so that there is no electoral fraud ... The people are going to choose directly," Lopez Obrador told a regular morning news conference. Mexico's executive, legislative and judicial branches would put forward candidates who were "truly independent, of unquestionable honesty," he added.

However, critics say having the public vote on such candidates could give undue control of the electoral system to Lopez Obrador, who has pursued contentious policies by pitching referendums to claim popular mandates for his objectives. "It would affect the electoral principles of impartiality, objectivity, certainty, autonomy, independence and fairness," Francisco Burgoa, a law professor at Mexico's National Autonomous University, said on Twitter.

Carlos Ramirez, a former head of Mexico's pension system, said on Twitter that Lopez Obrador's proposal marked an attempt to "capture" the National Electoral Institute (INE) and the Federal Electoral Tribunal (TEPJF) by mobilizing his supporters. The Mexican president has frequently clashed with the INE, and lawmakers slashed funding for the entity by 20% in the 2022 budget.

Lopez Obrador next month will hold a recall referendum on his presidency in a bid to strengthen his democratic mandate. Turnout for his referendums has tended to be low.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022