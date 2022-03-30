PM says Matua guru's teachings important to override attempts to divide society

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to the Matua community's spiritual guru Sri Sri Harichand Thakur and said his teachings and principles are of immense importance in present times when attempts are being made to divide the society based on language and region.

Modi, without naming anyone, said it is a democratic right to participate in political activities, but the use of intimidation and violence against political opponents is a ''violation of democratic rights''.

Matua is a backward Hindu community, a section of which is demanding implementation of the CAA as promised by BJP central leaders before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. A number of Matua community leaders who were elected MLAs owing allegiance to the BJP have however of late been seen unhappy with the party leadership because of the delay in its implementation.

''The teachings of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur becomes more important when we witness violence because of self-interest, and attempts to divide society on the basis of language and region,'' he said while virtually addressing the Matua Dharma Maha Mela at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district.

He said everybody must oppose the mentality of violence, anarchy anywhere in society.

The oblique reference to violence is being perceived by analysts as a hint to the Birbhum killings and other cases of attacks in West Bengal. While the advice against using intimidation and violence against political opponents is being seen as a reference to Monday's exchange of fisticuffs in the state Assembly.

The prime minister said, ''It is our democratic right to participate in political activities. But because of political opposition, if someone intimidates someone with violence, then it is a violation of the rights of others.'' ''Therefore, it is our duty to oppose the mentality of violence and anarchy, if it exists anywhere in the society,'' he said.

The prime minister called upon the Matua community to raise awareness to remove corruption at every level in society.

''Today, I would also like to request all the members of the Matua society. To eradicate corruption from the system, we all have to further increase society's awareness. If anyone is being harassed anywhere, then definitely raise your voice there. It is our duty towards the society as well as towards the nation,'' he said.

Matuas, who make for a large chunk of the state's Scheduled Caste population, had been migrating to West Bengal since the 1950s, primarily due to religious persecution in the erstwhile East Pakistan which is now Bangladesh.

With an estimated 30 lakh members in the state, the community influences result in at least four Lok Sabha seats and 30-40 assembly seats in Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas districts. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO), in a statement issued on Monday, said Thakur devoted his life to the cause of betterment of the oppressed, downtrodden and deprived persons in undivided Bengal during the pre-independence era. The social and religious movement started by him originated in Orakandi, now in Bangladesh, in 1860 and led to the formation of the Matua Dharma.

Modi had visited the Orakandi Thakurbari during his visit to Bangladesh last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)