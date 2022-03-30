Odisha BJP seeks governor’s intervention to allow vote of thanks to PM for PMGKAY

BJP MLAs of Odisha sought Governor Ganeshi Lal’s intervention to allow a vote of thanks motion in the Assembly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government for the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

A delegation of the BJP lawmakers led by the party’s chief whip Mohan Majhi met the governor at Raj Bhavan and sought his intervention in this regard on Monday. The BJP MLAs' move came after their letter demanding the same did not get any positive response from Speaker S N Patro. They asserted that such a motion could be taken up in the House as there is a scope for that in the rules. Describing the PMGKAY as the world’s biggest food security programme, the BJP MLAs said that crores of poor people were being provided with food grains free of cost to tide over the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As Modi has extended the programme for six more months till September 2022, the PM and the Union government should be unanimously thanked, they said.

“It is quite unfortunate that the Speaker of Odisha Assembly didn’t accept the proposal to give a vote of thanks to the Union Government for this benevolent initiative,” Majhi told reporters.

He also alleged that the Speaker’s action is meant to throttle the voice of the Opposition. Therefore, the BJP has sought Governor’s intervention in this regard, he said.

