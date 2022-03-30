Left Menu

White House looking into allegations of harm against Russian billionaire Abramovich

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2022 01:26 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 01:26 IST
The Biden administration is looking into allegations Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich was poisoned earlier this month during peace negotiations aimed at ending the Ukrainian conflict, White House spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said on Tuesday.

A U.S. official said on Monday that intelligence suggests the sickening of Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators was due to an environmental factor, not poisoning. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

