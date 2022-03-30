White House looking into allegations of harm against Russian billionaire Abramovich

The Biden administration is looking into allegations Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich was poisoned earlier this month during peace negotiations aimed at ending the Ukrainian conflict, White House spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said on Tuesday.

A U.S. official said on Monday that intelligence suggests the sickening of Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators was due to an environmental factor, not poisoning. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese)

