PM extend greetings on Rajasthan Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to the people of Rajasthan on their state day.
Rajasthan came into existence on this day in 1949.
''Best wishes on Rajasthan Diwas to all the residents of Rajasthan, the historical land of bravery, self-respect and sacrifice. ''I wish that the state moves forward on the path of progress,'' Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.
