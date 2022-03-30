Left Menu

AAP MP gives Zero Hour notice in RS over change of service rules for Chandigarh employees

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday gave a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha to mention the issue of the change of service rules for the employees in the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 11:21 IST
AAP MP Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday gave a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha to mention the issue of the change of service rules for the employees in the Union Territory of Chandigarh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier announced that the service conditions of the employees of the Chandigarh administration will now be at par with that of the Central Civil Services from April 1.

Following the decision, several Punjab leaders have called the decision "another big blow to the rights of Punjab". Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took to Twitter and said, "Central Government has been stepwise imposing officers and personnel from other states and services in Chandigarh administration. This goes against the letter and spirit of the Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966. Punjab will fight strongly for its rightful claim over Chandigarh."

Yesterday, Sanjay Singh had given a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha and had demanded to release the movie 'The Kashmir Files' on Youtube and Doordarshan. The second half of the Budget session of Parliament began on March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11. (ANI)

