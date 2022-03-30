Bedlam in Bihar Assembly, marshals evict unruly MLA

The Bihar Assembly on Wednesday witnessed bedlam as opposition members, one of whom was evicted by marshals, created a ruckus over issues ranging from law and order to floods and communalism. The proceedings commenced on an uproarious note at 11 AM when members demanded that their adjournment motions be taken up right away.

Adjournment motions were moved seeking, among other things, a CBI inquiry into the killing of a worker of the chief minister’s party in Danapur on the outskirts of Patna and judicial probe into mysterious death of a descendant of Revolt of 1857 hero Veer Kunwar Singh in Bhojpur district which family members have blamed on ''beating'' by security personnel manning the legendary ruler's historical fort.

Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, however, asked the members to wait till the appropriate time and when, after Question Hour, he read out and turned down the adjournment motions, the House was plunged into turmoil.

The Speaker expressed displeasure over members entering the well whom he asked to return to their seats and place their submissions in brief.

MLAs like Mehboob Alam (CPI-ML), Arun Shankar Singh (Congress) and Mukesh Raushan (RJD) drew the attention of the House to the aforementioned murder cases which, they insisted, were a reflection on poor law and order in the state ''where even the chief minister was not safe''.

The members also expressed concern over ''hate speech'' by Union Minister Giriraj Singh who has been repeatedly alleging ''persecution of Hindus'' in his Lok Sabha constituency Begusarai and accusing the local administration of involvement in ''politics of appeasement''.

Amid the commotion, the Speaker admonished AIMIM MLA Akhtarul Iman for ''entering the well again and again'' and called the marshals who took the unruly member away.

Later, the Speaker revoked his order suspending Iman for the day after RJD chief whip Lalit Yadav expressed regret on behalf of the MLA of Asaduddin Owaisi's party.

The Speaker said Iman could attend the House in the post-lunch session. Meanwhile, Iman, who also heads Bihar unit of AIMIM, sat on a dharna outside in protest along with other MLAs of his party. ''I had moved adjournment motion on the issues which particularly affect my flood-prone Seemanchal region. I wanted my voice to be heard since the session is coming to a close. I am aghast that I was meted out such a treatment though it is not unusual for members to enter the well'', Iman told PTI.

