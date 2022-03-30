BYJM activists damaged CCTV cameras, barriers at Kejriwal residence during protest: Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged that activists of the BJPs youth outfit BJYM attacked and damaged CCTV cameras as well as security barriers at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence during a protest. In a tweet, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed anti-social elements attacked and damaged CCTV cameras and security barriers at Kejriwals residence in Delhi.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged that activists of the BJP's youth outfit BJYM attacked and damaged CCTV cameras as well as security barriers at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence during a protest. Activists of BJYM led by its president Tejasvi Surya staged a protest at Kejriwal's residence here demanding his apology for allegedly mocking Kashmiri Pandits. In a tweet, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed anti-social elements attacked and damaged CCTV cameras and security barriers at Kejriwal's residence in Delhi. The boom barrier at the gate was also broken, he said. ''The goons of BJP resorted to vandalism at CM Arvind Kejriwal. BJP's police instead of stopping them, took them to the gate of the house,'' Sisodia said in another tweet.
