If Ukraine war escalates, Austrian inflation could hit 9% in 2022 -central bank

Inflation in Austria could hit 9% this year and economic growth could shrivel to 0.4% if the war in Ukraine were to escalate, Austria's central bank said on Wednesday, outlining its adverse scenario for the impact of the conflict.

The figures, included in a presentation shown during a news conference with Governor Robert Holzmann, fleshed out the central bank's earlier revisions to its growth and inflation outlooks that are due to the war but based on a "timely" end to the conflict.

