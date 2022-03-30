Left Menu

DMK's new Delhi office symbolises party's national heft: Stalin

Hailing the new office christened Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam, as a Dravidian palace and fort, Stalin said the construction of the 3-storeyed building is based on Dravidian architecture and has all amenities including a library. Stalin said he would call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 31 in Delhi besides other central ministers.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-03-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 15:16 IST
DMK's new Delhi office symbolises party's national heft: Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The newly built party office in Delhi, which is set for inauguration on April 2 is a symbol of DMK's indispensable space in the national politics, party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday.

Billing the inaugural as an event that is set to write the history of southern India from Delhi, Stalin, in an open letter to cadres said the DMK office is a 'compelling symbol' of the vital space in national politics for his party, its policies and the vehicle to implement it, the 'Dravidian model'. Hailing the new office christened 'Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam,' as a Dravidian palace and fort, Stalin said the construction of the 3-storeyed building is based on Dravidian architecture and has all amenities including a library. Stalin said he would call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 31 in Delhi besides other central ministers. The meetings, scheduled with them is for 'our state's rights', including flood relief, share to state in central taxes and financial allocation for projects announced by the DMK government, he said. In 2013, the Centre had allotted space in Deendayal Upadhyaya Marg in the national capital to the DMK to build its office. The DMK's oft-repeated Dravidian model encompasses social justice-led inclusive growth. CN Annadurai, hailed as 'Anna' (elder brother) founded the DMK in 1949 and late party patriarch M Karunanidhi is reverentially addressed as 'Kalaignar' (Artist, in view of his literary skills) by party people and admirers. Roughly translated, 'Arivalayam' denotes temple of wisdom. The new office in Delhi has busts of both the leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022