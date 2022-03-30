BJYM activists damaged CCTV cameras, barriers at Kejriwal residence during protest: Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged that activists of the BJPs youth wing BJYM attacked and damaged CCTV cameras as well as security barriers at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence during a protest here.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged that activists of the BJP's youth wing BJYM attacked and damaged CCTV cameras as well as security barriers at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence during a protest here. Activists of the BJYM led by its president Tejasvi Surya staged a protest at Kejriwal's residence here demanding his apology for allegedly ''mocking'' Kashmiri Pandits. In a tweet, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that anti-social elements attacked and damaged CCTV cameras and security barriers at Kejriwal's residence in Delhi. The boom barrier at the gate was also broken, he said. ''The goons of the BJP resorted to vandalism at CM Arvind Kejriwal house. BJP's police instead of stopping them, took them to the gate of the house,'' Sisodia said in another tweet. Delhi Home minister Satyendar Jain also alleged that the ''attack by the BJP people took place in the presence of Delhi Police personnel during which CCTV cameras and barriers were broken.'' BJYM national Secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said the workers and leaders of the organisation staged a protest near Kejriwal's residence but did not resort to vandalism.
''We were stopped by the police and around 20-25 of our members and leaders, including Tejasvi Surya, were detained and taken to a police station. They were later released,'' Bagga told PTI.
The BJP and AAP have been engaged in a word of wars over 'The Kashmir Files' movie, with Kejriwal recently attacking the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Delhi Assembly over the issue.
The BJP leaders and workers have been assailing Kejriwal and accusing him of ''mocking'' the pain of Kashmiri Pandits and terming the movie based on their ''genocide'' in Kashmir a lie.
