Left Menu

BJYM activists damaged CCTV cameras, barriers at Kejriwal residence during protest: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged that activists of the BJPs youth wing BJYM attacked and damaged CCTV cameras as well as security barriers at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence during a protest here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 15:23 IST
BJYM activists damaged CCTV cameras, barriers at Kejriwal residence during protest: Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged that activists of the BJP's youth wing BJYM attacked and damaged CCTV cameras as well as security barriers at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence during a protest here. Activists of the BJYM led by its president Tejasvi Surya staged a protest at Kejriwal's residence here demanding his apology for allegedly ''mocking'' Kashmiri Pandits. In a tweet, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that anti-social elements attacked and damaged CCTV cameras and security barriers at Kejriwal's residence in Delhi. The boom barrier at the gate was also broken, he said. ''The goons of the BJP resorted to vandalism at CM Arvind Kejriwal house. BJP's police instead of stopping them, took them to the gate of the house,'' Sisodia said in another tweet. Delhi Home minister Satyendar Jain also alleged that the ''attack by the BJP people took place in the presence of Delhi Police personnel during which CCTV cameras and barriers were broken.'' BJYM national Secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said the workers and leaders of the organisation staged a protest near Kejriwal's residence but did not resort to vandalism.

''We were stopped by the police and around 20-25 of our members and leaders, including Tejasvi Surya, were detained and taken to a police station. They were later released,'' Bagga told PTI.

The BJP and AAP have been engaged in a word of wars over 'The Kashmir Files' movie, with Kejriwal recently attacking the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Delhi Assembly over the issue.

The BJP leaders and workers have been assailing Kejriwal and accusing him of ''mocking'' the pain of Kashmiri Pandits and terming the movie based on their ''genocide'' in Kashmir a lie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022