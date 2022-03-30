Left Menu

BJP, TMC MPs exchange barbs in Lok Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 15:31 IST
Senior TMC leader Saugata Roy on Wednesday accused the Union government of using central agencies against the non-BJP state governments, leading to heated exchanges between the TMC members and treasury benches in Lok Sabha.

As BJP members protested, Roy spoke certain words which Speaker Om Birla said should not be used by a senior member of the House.

Speaking during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Roy said he has also given an adjournment motion on the issue of the central government using its two agencies - CBI and ED - against non-BJP ruled states.

