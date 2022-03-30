BJP wants to kill Kejriwal after poll defeat in Punjab: Sisodia

Left Menu

The activists of the BJYM, led by its president Tejasvi Surya, staged a protest near Kejriwals residence at Civil Lines here, demanding an apology from him for allegedly mocking Kashmiri Pandits, with the AAP alleging vandalism during the demonstration.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged on Wednesday that after its poll defeat in Punjab, the BJP wants to ''kill'' Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also said they will lodge a formal complaint in this connection.

He was addressing a press conference after a protest at Kejriwal's residence earlier by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), during which CCTV cameras and barriers were allegedly damaged by the protesters.

''As it could not defeat Arvind Kejriwal in the Punjab polls, the BJP now wants to kill him (hatya karna chahta hai). Today's attack on the chief minister's house shows that the BJP, with the help of police, wants to kill Kejriwal. We will lodge a formal complaint against this,'' Sisodia alleged.

He said the ''life-threatening attack'' on Kejriwal was ''properly planned''.

The activists of the BJYM, led by its president Tejasvi Surya, staged a protest near Kejriwal's residence at Civil Lines here, demanding an apology from him for allegedly mocking Kashmiri Pandits, with the AAP alleging vandalism during the demonstration.

