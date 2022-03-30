Pakistan government's main ally quits ruling coalition ahead of vote to oust premier

A major ally of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday it was quitting his coalition government ahead of a vote to oust him, likely to be held within the next five days.

Nasreen Jalil, a leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Khan's largest parliamentary ally, told a press conference the party was joining an opposition bloc seeking to oust him through a no-confidence vote.

With the support of the MQM, the opposition bloc has, on paper, the requisite number of votes needed in parliament to vote Khan and his government out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)