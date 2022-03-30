Left Menu

Pakistan government's main ally quits ruling coalition ahead of vote to oust premier

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 30-03-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 15:43 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Image Credit: ANI
A major ally of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday it was quitting his coalition government ahead of a vote to oust him, likely to be held within the next five days.

Nasreen Jalil, a leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Khan's largest parliamentary ally, told a press conference the party was joining an opposition bloc seeking to oust him through a no-confidence vote.

With the support of the MQM, the opposition bloc has, on paper, the requisite number of votes needed in parliament to vote Khan and his government out.

