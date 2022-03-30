Italian prime minister to talk to Russia's Putin on Wednesday
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 30-03-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 15:57 IST
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin later on Wednesday, Draghi's office said, without giving further details.
Draghi said on Friday that he was planning to talk with Putin over the Ukraine conflict. The Italian leader spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier this week, reiterating Rome's support for the Ukrainian authorities and people.
