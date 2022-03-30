Left Menu

AAP to kickstart Gujarat, Himachal Assembly polls campaign this week

Aam Admi Party (AAP) will kickstart the campaign for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls from the first week of April.

Updated: 30-03-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 15:58 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal . Image Credit: ANI
Aam Admi Party (AAP) will kickstart the campaign for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls from the first week of April. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will hold a roadshow in Ahmedabad on April 2.

Kejriwal will also hold meetings with party leaders of the Gujarat unit on March 3. Further, Kejriwal and Mann will hold a Tiranga Yatra in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on April 6.

Assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are slated to be held later this year. Charged with its landslide victory in the recently held Punjab Assembly elections, AAP is seeking to expand its footprint in other states. (ANI)

