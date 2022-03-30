Governor, CM greet people on Rajasthan Day

Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-03-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 16:07 IST
Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his predecessor Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday greeted the people of Rajasthan on their state Day.

Rajasthan came into existence on this day in 1949.

In his congratulatory message, Governor Mishra said that Rajasthan is very rich in geographical, cultural and architectural diversity and has a unique amalgamation of devotion and power, whose every particle contains stories of sacrifice and valour.

On this occasion, the governor called for protecting the culture of harmony and ensuring everyone's participation in the development of Rajasthan so that the state continues to progress on the path of development.

Chief Minister Gehlot said, ''On Rajasthan Day, I wish for the happiness, prosperity and good health of the people. Our government is with you at every step.'' He said the day is of ''great pride for all of us''. ''It is a celebration of the valour, sacrifice, heritage and culture of Rajasthan.'' Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje tweeted, ''With its unique heritage, infinite self-respect, glorious history and rich culture, the state has a different identity in the world.'' Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot also wished the people on Rajasthan Day.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended their greeting to the people of the state on the occasion.

